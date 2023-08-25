Appointed York official arrested after house fire, drug bust

Gary Stewart is facing several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.

YORK, S.C. — In York, South Carolina, a house fire and a drug bust are connected to an appointed city official who was arrested on Wednesday, August 23.

City architecture board member Gary Stewart is facing a slew of charges, including trafficking 13 grams of methamphetamine. As of Friday evening, he was still behind bars.

College Street is a quiet historic neighborhood in York. Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they were shocked by the commotion that unfolded at two neighboring houses on the street earlier this week.

"It’s not something in this particular neighborhood that I’d even dream of happening," a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous said. "We’ve had no indication whatsoever of anything like this."

Police raided Stewart’s home and arrested him for several drug charges. During the search, a police report says investigators found 13 grams of meth and 79 milliliters of a sedative known as GHB in his car. According to police, a memory card for a camera was also found hidden under Stewart's carport.

According to the city of York’s website, Stewart is an appointed member of the Board of Architectural Review, which oversees development and changes in York’s historic district.

"We've known him for a number of years and he would be the last person we would ever think would be involved in anything even remotely like this," the anonymous neighbor said.

Two days before Stewart was arrested at his home, there was a fire in a vacant house next door. Police told WCNC Charlotte the fire investigation and Stewart’s case are related, but they can’t share how. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Police said Stewart had permission to access the vacant home. Neighbors clarified he was helping the owner fix it up. Police could not comment on whether drugs were found inside the vacant home.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to York Mayor Michael Fuesser to ask if the city council is aware of Stewart’s arrest and how it will impact his appointed leadership position. We have not heard back as of writing.