YORK, S.C. — A current York County band director has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a student during his time working in Anderson County, South Carolina, York County School District One announced Tuesday.

Douglas Brooks, the band director at York Comprehensive High School, was placed on administrative leave after being arrested early Tuesday morning, according to the district.

The allegations stem from Brooks' time as band director at Belton-Honea Path High School and Belton Middle School in Anderson County, South Carolina.

An arrest warrant obtained by WYFF-TV said the sexual battery happened between April 1 and July 21, 2012 at Belton-Honea Path High School.

The victim, who reported the allegation to law enforcement in December, said the alleged incident occurred at the high school during the school day, according to reporting by WYFF.

Brooks left Anderson County School District 2 in 2012, where he was hired by York County School District One.

"Before Mr. Brooks was hired in 2012, York One staff spoke with his references, including his principal at Belton-Honea Path High School," the York County school district said. "His references were positive, with no indication of any concern about Mr. Brooks' relationships and interactions with students."

Brooks is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation in Anderson County.

"In York One, no student or parent has reported any inappropriate conduct," the York County school district said in a released statement. "District will be investigating further to determine if Mr. Brooks has engaged in any inappropriate conduct with any of our students."

More news:

More charges expected for Gaston County youth pastor

Kobe Bryant's death brings talk show hosts to tears: Watch their emotional tributes

Trump Middle East peace plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizers can stop flu, Ebola