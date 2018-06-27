YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities in York County announced Wednesday that a deputy who was injured in a deadly ambush in January was likely shot by law enforcement during the shootout.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, forensic testing was unable to conclusively establish the identity of the person who fired the shot that injured Sergeant Kyle Cummings during the January 15 incident. However, the testing was able to rule out every weapon fired during the incident with the exception of Lieutenant J.M. Ligon’s rifle. Cummings returned to work on February 7.

“During the search for a suspect that had already assaulted his wife and shot Sergeant Clinton, that suspect ambushed several officers with an AK47 assault rifle and a gunfight ensued. In only a matter of seconds, gunfire was exchanged and three officers sustained injuries, as well as the suspect,” said Sheriff Tolson.

RELATED: Gunman in York Co. shootout pleads guilty, gets life without parole

“While it is likely that the shot that wounded Sergeant Cummings was fired by Lieutenant Ligon, the ultimate responsibility for the attempted murder of Sergeant Cummings rests with Christian Thomas McCall,” said Tolson.

The incident first began on the evening of January 15 when deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York.

McCall spent several weeks in the hospital before he was released and arrested in March. He was charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence.

Officials said the suspect, McCall, was allegedly "actively assaulting a female at the home" when they received the 911 call. The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. By that time, authorities said McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.

RELATED: York County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work

In May, McCall pleaded guilty to shooting four deputies, killing York County detective Mike Doty. He was sentenced to life without parole for the crime. He was also sentenced to 30 years for each of the three attempted murder charges, and five years for each of four gun charges. In a largely symbolic ruling, the judge ordered the additional 110 years to be served consecutively.

McCall offered his apologies to the families, vowing to do something positive with his life behind bars.

"I would like to reiterate my deep remorse and unimaginable pain and suffering I have caused the family and friends of Officer Doty," he said.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC