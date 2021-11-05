Deputies looking to identify man accused of stealing packages from multiple homes in York County

Deputies said the thief is believed to be involved in at least five cases across the Fort Mill area. No arrests have been made.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Police in York County are asking for the public's help identifying the person who stole multiple Amazon packages in the Fort Mill area over Thanksgiving weekend.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted multiple photos Monday showing a man stealing a package from a home on Hunters Dance Road on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Deputies said the man is believed to be involved in five similar cases across the area over the holiday weekend.

Police said the thief was seen driving a silver GMC Denali SUV.

Any person with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office immediately. Witnesses may also contact York County Crime Stoppers at this link.

