York County deputies on scene of 'large scale' animal seizure

Deputies in York County are working in conjunction with animal control officers at a property on Liberty Hill Road in York.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are on the scene of a large-scale animal seizure in York County, authorities said Monday.

The York County Sheriff's Office said its deputies are working on conjunction with animal control officers at a property on West Liberty Hill Road in York. Investigators haven't revealed many details but did confirm to WCNC Charlotte the operation is not related to dogfighting.

The York County animal shelter will not be taking in any new animals at this time.

WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner is headed to the scene to learn more information. Her full report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 6. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic updates, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts