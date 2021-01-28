York County School bus driver charged with DUI; no kids on board at the time

Officials said all students had already been safely dropped off at school and no students were on board the bus at the time of the reported erratic driving.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver for York County Schools has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the York County School District reports.

According to officials, the driver, Avery Neely, was seen driving erratically Thursday morning. Officials said all students had already been safely dropped off at school and no students were on board the bus at the time of the reported erratic driving. All parents of students who ride this route have been notified, school officials said.

Kevin Queen, the district director of transportation, immediately notified the bus driver to pull over and not continue driving. Directly thereafter, law enforcement was called and responded to the driver’s location along with district personnel.

According to officials, after conducting a series of field sobriety tests, Neely was taken into custody by the York County Sherriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence.