York County deputies crack down on car thefts and break-ins

The York County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered 44 stolen cars since June 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is running a summer operation to crack down on car thefts and break-ins.

The sergeant that oversees property crime for YCSO told WCNC Charlotte "Operation Diamondback" has been successful in reducing break-ins and finding more stolen cars.

“Stolen vehicle numbers are rising for many agencies throughout the country and we’re actually seeing the opposite," Sergeant Kevin Casey said. "We like to attribute it to Operation Diamondback.”

Casey said the sheriff’s office is using criminal investigation tactics typically used for more serious crimes to reduce car crimes. Since the operation started June 1, Casey said deputies have recovered 44 stolen cars.

According to YCSO, in 2021, there were 190 reported stolen cars in York County -- 2022 saw 176 stolen cars. So far in 2023, there have been 88 reports of stolen cars.

Kias and Hyundais have been popular car models for thieves to steal due to a TikTok challenge. They are the most commonly stolen cars in the Charlotte area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. However, in York County, Casey said Kias and Hyundais aren't being stolen as much anymore. Now, Dodge Rams are the most commonly stolen cars.

Operation Diamondback isn't over yet! Here are the county wide week 11 crime suppression campaign results. Remember to... Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 11, 2023

The sergeant explained criminals are often stealing cars and changing the vin numbers to resell them illegally in the U.S.

Casey said he doesn’t know what’s driving criminals to target Dodge models other than them being popular cars.

He said the Fort Mill area has seen the most car crimes in the county. Carowinds Boulevard has been a hot spot, according to Casey, because there are several hotels there.

"We’re seeing the window breaks at the hotels because [criminals] figure people are traveling, they have a lot of items in their car," Casey said.

According to YCSO, in 2021, there were 630 car break-ins in York County, while 2022 saw 592. So far in 2023, there have been 188.

Casey urges drivers to lock their cars and not keep any valuables, especially guns, inside.