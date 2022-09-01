York Co. deputy injured during call for service, officials say

CLOVER, S.C. — A deputy in York County is expected to be OK after being attacked during a disorderly conduct call Saturday evening, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded to the call just after 6 p.m. along Rainbow Circle in Clover, SC. During the incident, a suspect attacked a deputy and hit him in the head several times, officials tweeted.
Back up from the sheriff's office and the Clover Police Department arrived within minutes, and the suspect was tased and taken into custody, deputies said.
The deputy attacked was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and expected to be OK, officials said.