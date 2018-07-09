YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The York County Sheriff's Office has terminated a detention officer for misconduct, the sheriff's department reports late Friday morning.

According to the department, Brandon Anthony Hay’s employment with the York County Sheriff’s Office was terminated effective Thursday. Hay’s employment began February 27, 2017.

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, Detention Center Command Staff received information regarding allegations of misconduct by Hay. It was alleged that Hay and a female inmate engaged in a sexual encounter at the Detention Center. After an internal investigation by the Detention Division Office of Professional Standards, sufficient policy violations were discovered that warranted Hay’s termination.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson’s decision to terminate Mr. Hay’s employment for misconduct was due to the Sheriff’s Office policy violations.

“I will not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency”, said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “This officer’s behavior does not reflect the good work of the Detention Officers and Employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office.”

Due to the criminal aspect of the allegations, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to take over the investigation. All future inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to SLED.

© 2018 WCNC