Fire at York County church was intentionally set; detectives investigating

Anyone with information can contact the York County Sheriff's Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fire was intentionally set at a Rock Hill church.

It happened at the New Life Seventh Day Adventists Church on Odgen Road. Detectives learned suspects used rocks to break windows of the church, then used a rag to set a fire inside the church.

The FBI said it is aware of the incident and provided initial assistance, but the case is being handled by the York County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the YCSO. The sheriff's office has also shared details for an arson hotline with a reward: 1-800-92-ARSON.

