1 hurt in Fort Mill shooting, person of interest in custody, deputies say

Deputies said a person of interest was taken into custody after a reported shooting near Sleepy Hollow Road in Fort Mill Thursday morning.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies are currently on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Fort Mill.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in the areas of Hensley Road and Sleepy Hollow Road around 10 a.m. Thursday. There are multiple police vehicles at the scene and police tape blocking the road.

The sheriff's office said a person of interest was in custody. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities haven't given any further information at this time, including the victim's condition.

York County deputies have not identified the person in custody or released any suspect information. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the York County Sheriff's Office for more information.

