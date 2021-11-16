One person killed in York County, person of interest in custody

Deputies said the victim and the person in custody knew one another.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. One person has died.

It happened on Echo Springs Road in Clover, according to the sheriff's office. The victim has not been identified, as their family has not yet been notified.

Deputies said a person of interest is in custody in connection to the case. The person of interest knew the victim.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case can contact the York County Sheriff's Office.

