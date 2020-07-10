Man and woman charged in death of York County infant, over 3 months later

The 7-week-old infant girl died in June, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man and woman have been charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child after an infant died in June, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO started investigating the death of a 7-week-old infant girl on June 23, 2020. On October 5, deputies arrested 22-year-old Aaron Doster and 21-year-old Hannah Parton of Hickory Grove, South Carolina.

Doster and Parton, the mother of the infant, have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Doster, who was not the father of the child, has also been charged with homicide after allegedly causing blunt force trauma to the head of the infant girl.

The two are being held at the York County Detention Center.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division assisted YCSO in the investigation.