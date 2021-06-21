Anti-violence advocates share pain, call for action after weekend shootings in York County

The York County Sheriff's Office reported three people were shot at a party in Clover this past weekend. The victims rushed to the hospital were 15, 17 and 24 years.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — This past weekend was especially violent after three people were shot at a Juneteenth party in Clover, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The Police report says that the victims, who made it out alive, are 15, 17, and 24 years old.

"It's very hard for me to hear that," said Maurice Sutter, who started Stop the Violence in Rock Hill and York County three years ago, "I have young children at home. It really hurts."

Sutter has been fighting youth violence for nearly a decade. His group hosts events, workshops, and rallies in Rock Hill and York County to educate children about a different way of life.

“Get in your kids' life. What I mean by that is: what are they doing after school, what are they doing on cell phones?" Said Sutter.

He's not alone in the fight. Rock Hill author, teacher and pastor CT Kirk has been doing the same type of work for 20 years.

"The problem that we're having now is that a lot of people are reactive," said Kirk. "We need to stay proactive - get ahead of the violence."

For Kirk, that starts in the classrooms, at church, and at home. He has a non-judgemental approach -- it's nobody's single responsibility, but a joint effort to curb the problem.

"I believe that's where the heart of our violence is coming from," said Kirk, "Misguided and misdirected youth."

Stop the Violence in Rock Hill and York County regularly hosts events in the community. The organization updates its Facebook page regularly with news updates.