York County Sheriff's Office encourages people to stay home, lock doors during search for 'possibly armed' suspect

Details are extremely limited at this time. Deputies responded to the area after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who is considered to be "possibly armed & dangerous." While the search is ongoing, the sheriff's office is asking citizens to stay indoors and lock their doors.

Deputies were sent to a home in the area of 4400 Marshall Road around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting involving multiple people. At this time, it's not known how many people were injured, and the severity of injuries is unconfirmed.

Deputies are looking in the area for the suspect at this time. Anyone who has seen the suspect or noticed any suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

The current description of the suspect is limited: a young Black man wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants. Deputies have not provided any further details about the suspect.

Deputies and K9 are searching the area. The sheriff's office is expected to provide an update once additional information on the case is available.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.