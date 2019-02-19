CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Rock Hill man faces charges for allegedly possessing thousands of child porn images, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of 69-year-old Terry Dale Burchett.

York County Sheriff’s deputies worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to take Burchett into custody Monday.

Burchett is listed as an inmate in the York County Jail with bond set at $200,000. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. According to the attorney general’s office, it is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

According to the case report, York County deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Dec. 21 regarding the possible upload of a file containing child pornography.

Investigators traced the image and IP address back to Burchett as the person responsible for the account.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Jan. 24 at Burchett’s resident and seized multiple electronics.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Burchett was found to be in possession of more than 9,800 sexually explicit images of children.

People who live close to Burchett said they always had questions about him.

“We did kind of wonder about the guy,” said Lanny Cox, a neighbor. “We saw him in his yard some but never spoke. [We’d] Make eye contact and wave, and he kind of just looked through us.”

Cox said he noticed when several deputies showed up a few weeks ago and searched the house but had no idea why.

“Scary being next door. Like I said, we have a two-year-old, and we play outside a lot, and we would see him, so it’s scary,” Cox said. “I’m hoping he’s gone for a while, won’t have to worry about living next to him.”