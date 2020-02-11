York County murder suspect taken into custody in Gastonia

Gil will remain in North Carolina until he can be extradited back to York County, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County murder suspect has been taken into custody, the York County Sheriff's Office confirms. Kevin Gill, 34, was wanted for a murder that happened on Bowling Green Drive near Clover, South Carolina. It happened on October 27.

Gill was arrested around 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. He was located in a hotel in Gastonia and taken into custody by Gastonia Police.

Gil will remain in North Carolina until he can be extradited back to York County, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

“We’re thankful that this suspect was apprehended without incident to face his charges,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “His apprehension was a constant and collaborative effort by multiple agencies and our utmost thanks goes out to them. It is yet another example of great police work by our deputies and great teamwork with our neighboring and federal partners.”