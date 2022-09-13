Man accused of ramming stolen car into York County patrol vehicles shot by deputy, sheriff says

The car chase started in Fort Mill and ended in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A person accused of leading deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office on a stolen car chase is now in the hospital after the sheriff said a deputy took aim Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said they were called to the Baxter area in Fort Mill around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a possibly stolen car. Deputies reportedly confirmed it was stolen and tried to handle a traffic stop, but the male driver allegedly did not stop, leading to the chase.

Eventually, Tolson said the chase ended in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. However, he said the driver of the stolen car slammed into the deputies' patrol cars twice, hitting one car each time.

When the suspect slammed the second deputy's car, Tolson said the deputy was just near the apex of the car door as it was open. The deputy then drew their gun and fired three times, hitting the suspect at least once.

This is a very active scene and early on in the investigation. Follow us for factual updates. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/X07gLGQFBx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) September 13, 2022

Tolson said the suspect is now in the hospital, possibly in serious condition. Neither of the two deputies involved at the scene were hurt.

Per office policy, Tolson said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been contacted to conduct an investigation. An internal investigation is also starting to see if the use of force was in line with policy.

Tolson promised further updates Wednesday morning, with a news briefing scheduled for 10 a.m.

