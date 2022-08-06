Suspect charged two months after man found dead near Lake Wylie, deputies say

The York County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two months after a Clover man was found dead at a Lake Wylie park, the York County Sheriff's Office reports they have made an arrest in their investigation.

20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy was first found dead on June 6 near a fishing pier at Quigley Park by a woman walking on a trail. At the time, detectives said it was likely Healy was shot the night before.

In an update shared Saturday, Aug. 6, York County deputies announced they arrested 17-year-old Zi'Quavious Jkwon La'Travis Caldwell. According to deputies, they believe an argument between Healy and Caldwell led up to the shooting, and Caldwell is believed to have robbed Hubert. Caldwell was taken into custody at an apartment in Rock Hill.

While Caldwell is a minor, he can be identified publicly since he is being charged as an adult under South Carolina law. His charges include murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“No murder gets old, and every victim matters, that’s why our detectives worked relentlessly for countless hours to develop a suspect in this case,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. "Thankfully with this development we hope the grieving family can find some rest.”

Caldwell is being held in jail without bond. The case is still under investigation.

