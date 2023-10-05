York County Sheriff's Office discusses lawsuit filed after 2021 shooting incident

The office is being sued by Trevor Mullinax, who was shot while reportedly suffering a mental health crisis.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is discussing a recently filed lawsuit tied to the 2021 shooting of a man facing a mental health emergency.

The office is hosting a 3 p.m. news conference on Wednesday, May 10 to respond to the suit filed by Trevor Mullinax. Mullinax claims deputies wrongly took aim at him on May 7, 2021, while he was facing a mental health crisis at home.

Mullinax had a rifle on him in his pickup truck but disputes a narrative from the sheriff's office that he waved it at deputies responding to his home. Within seconds, deputies fired at him nearly 50 times, striking Mullinax nine times. Mullinax's mother, Tammy Beason, was with him at the time trying to console him from the driver's side door.

The incident resulted in Mullinax being handcuffed before being taken away to a hospital for treatment, and eventually charged with pointing his gun at deputies. That criminal case is still ongoing. Additionally, Beason was escorted from the scene in handcuffs that day.

In an initial 2021 press release, the York County Sheriff's Office said Mullinax -then unnamed- fired at deputies. That allegation was later retracted, however. The office also did not provide much information about the shooting after it happened, only saying an armed suspect was shot by deputies and taken to a hospital for treatment. While the sheriff's office said at the time more details would be later released, no further information was given.