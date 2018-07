The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 18-year-old whose last known address is in Rock Hill, SC.

PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen this woman? She's wanted for petit larceny and financial transaction card theft. pic.twitter.com/M9ZIKpBdUh — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) July 6, 2018

According to deputies, 18-year-old Courtney Page is accused of petit larceny and financial transaction card theft.

Anyone with information on Page's location should contact the YCSO at 803-628-3059

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC