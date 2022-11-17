York County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responds to apartment complex, suspect taken into custody

It's one of three SWAT situations that took place in the greater Charlotte area Thursday evening.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirmed Thursday night that the SWAT team and negotiators had responded to the Village at Lake Wylie apartment complex.

Officials were on Greenwich Boulevard in Lake Wylie and urged residents of the apartment complex to stay off the balcony during the situation.

Shortly after, YCSO announced the person had been safely taken into custody. Further information on the incident has not been released at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT Team was called to assist with a situation in west Charlotte after a shooting happened at a home off Moores Chapel Road that injured one person. After about seven hours, authorities determined the suspect was no longer in the house and the area was deemed safe.

CMPD also announced Thursday night that a suspect had been taken to custody in a different SWAT situation, this one on White Cedar Court in the University area. That suspect was wanted for several charges related to domestic violence, aggravated assault, and communicating threats, according to CMPD.

