Deputies said there is a heavy police presence in the area of Baxter Village and Hwy 160 where they are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting.

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County Sheriffs reports was an increased police presence off Hwy 160 near Baxter Fort Mill, searching for a suspect who has been located and is now in custody.

Deputies said there was a heavy police presence in the area of Baxter Village and Hwy 160 where they were searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on I-77. The incident began near Sutton Rd on I-77. Deputies said the suspect stopped on I-77 ditched his car and started walking down 160 towards Baxter.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all back carrying a backpack. He is approximately 6 feet tall with shoulder-length dreadlock hair.

Yock County Sheriffs said he was possibly armed with a pistol.

YCSO, K9, FMPD, SCHP & TCPD assisted with a report of suspicious activity to 911.

No further details were immediately available.