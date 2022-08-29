Former SC detention officer charged with having sex with inmate

Two former detention officers are facing charges over alleged sexual encounters with inmates at the York County Detention Center in 2020.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A former York County jail officer is facing charges for allegedly having sex with an inmate in 2020.

Jerome Alfonzo Taylor, of Rock Hill, is charged with misconduct in office and first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate for the encounter, investigators said. According to an arrest warrant obtained by South Carolina state detectives, Taylor had sexual contact with an inmate in November of 2020.

Taylor was arrested on Aug. 25 on both charges.

He is the second former York County detention officer facing sexual charges for alleged interactions with inmates. Benjamin Adam Skidell, of Clover, is facing second-degree sexual misconduct and misconduct in office over alleged incidents in May and November 2020.

Skidell was arrested in mid-August, according to warrants provided by the state.

