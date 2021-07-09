York County deputies investigating Clover death as homicide

Deputies in York County are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Clover on Thursday, July 8.

CLOVER, S.C. — Deputies in York County, South Carolina, are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home Thursday morning.

The York County Coroner's Office was called to a property on Twin Streams Lane in Clover, just off Riverfork Road, in the early morning hours of July 8. The victim, identified as Steven Kyle Faris, 35, was found dead during the investigation. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The York County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending, according to the coroner's office. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts