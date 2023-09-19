York County teen charged with impersonating a police officer, deputies say

Deputies stopped the teen as he was attempting to stop a car near the South Carolina state line.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A teen in York County is in custody after deputies said he impersonated a police officer.

The York County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about being stopped by a Black Dodge Charger with red and blue strobe lights in the area of north Highway 161 early Sunday morning.

Deputies stopped the teen as he was attempting to stop a car near the South Carolina state line.

The teen was wearing a police-style ballistic vest and law enforcement-style belt with handcuffs and a holster containing an airsoft plastic pistol with the orange safety tip painted black, deputies said.

When asked by deputies why he was stopping cars, the teen said, "for the fun of it."

The teen admitted to deputies that he stopped at least six different cars in the area of north Hwy. 161 and Battleground Rd, according to deputies. One victim told deputies the teen accused them of driving 120 mph.

"Traffic stops can be one of the most unpredictable and dangerous aspects of a police officer's duties," Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. "We’re thankful no one was hurt, especially this young man. Our deputies explained to the juvenile the seriousness of his actions and how dangerous his behavior could be."