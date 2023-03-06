York teacher charged with assault of middle school student, police say

A former teacher at York Middle School was charged with assault & battery related to an incident involving a 13-year-old student, police say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former York Middle School teacher is facing charges after investigators said she made inappropriate contact with a student last week, police say.

Mary Katherine Long of Clover was charged with assault and battery third-degree for an incident involving a 13-year-old York Middle School student on March 2. The charge is a misdemeanor, according to York police.

The student contacted school administrators about the classroom incident shortly after it happened, Lt. Kevin Hoffman said. York police worked with York School District 1 leaders and the child's parents to determine exactly what happened. Long surrendered to police Monday and was formally charged.

Long was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. She is no longer employed with York School District 1 based on the findings. No further details were released.

