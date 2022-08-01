Man kills roommate in fight in York, police say

Officers found the man visibly injured, covered in blood, and holding a two-by-four.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, S.C. — Police have arrested a man after they say he killed his roommate during a fight.

York police were called to 12 Hill Street on Monday, July 25 in reference to two people physically fighting.

Officers found two men at the scene, Ira Hayes, 61, and Thomas Harris, 64. Harris was laying on the ground with multiple injuries and blood covering his entire body. Hayes, meanwhile, was exiting the driveway holding a two-by-four while also being injured and covered in blood.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators determined that the two men were roommates and had been fighting each other.

Police worked with the York County Coroner's Office to obtain autopsy results and were eventually able to gather evidence that led to an arrest warrant for Hayes.

On Monday, Hayes was located and arrested without incident. He is charged with murder and is awaiting a bond hearing.