York Police officer accused of shoplifting while on duty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York Police officer is accused of shoplifting at least nine times while on duty as an officer for the department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports.

According to SLED, who was called in to investigate, 31-year-old Kashin Mcelveen was charged with misconduct in office and shoplifting.

An arrest warrant stated that Mcelveen is accused of shoplifting from a Walmart without paying full retail value. Police said the total items shoplifted from the store were worth $93.26 over nine separate incidents.

Police confirm that Mcelveen is no longer an officer for the York Police Department. Mcelveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Dec. 9.

