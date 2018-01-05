YORK, S.C. -- Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning hit-and-run accident in York.

York police responded to a call on U.S. 321 near West Liberty Street. Authorities issued a warrant for 25-year-old Sara Dawkins, who is suspected of rear-ending a car and fleeing the scene around 8 a.m.

Police said the impact of the crash was so strong that it sent three young children, ages 11 to 14, to the hospital.

A witness told investigators the woman, believed to be Dawkins, drove away in her mangled three-wheel Ford Explorer.

Police told NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw detectives were able to find parts of the Ford Explorer on the side of the road. And when detectives checked inside, there was no driver, only a view of the deployed airbags.

Police are still working to find the driver of this car. Police believe Dawkins took the Ford Explorer without the owner's permission.

Police believe she ran off in the woods near Pickney Lane. Dawkins is described as a white female, listed at about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 230 pounds.

