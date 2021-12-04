Former college classmate remembers Rock Hill shooting victims

Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie served as freshmen class officers at Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As people across the Charlotte region reflect on the generosity of Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie, Jane Jordan, a Charlotte resident, was able to witness the beginning of the couple's generosity more than 50 years ago at Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina.

Thumbing through the pages of a 1970 yearbook, Jordan pointed to the freshmen class officers page, where Robert Lesslie was vice president and Barbara Smith (her maiden name) served as secretary.

"They were just really warm, just wonderful people," Jordan said. "I can't believe this has happened."

When she heard about last week's shooting, she didn't realize her former classmates were two of the victims until she looked closely at Dr. Robert Lesslie's eyes and recognized him.

"You just don't find better people than that." | Jane Jordan first witnessed the generosity of Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie 50 years ago at Erskine College. She's angry about their deaths, but she's trying to focus on happier memories with the couple. The story today @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/zEehn5LM94 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 12, 2021

"I got angry because it was so senseless," Jordan said.

It's why she's been trying to focus on happier times like when they were classmates in college.

Though the school was small enough that everyone knew everyone, Robert and Barbara stood out from the class.

"They were always giving, giving back," Jordan said. "That's who they are."

Though Robert was also known for giving demerits while serving as a residence hall chief.

"He got some flak from that," Jordan recalled. "I said, 'But he was doing his job!' Robert always did his job."

Though she didn't realize just how impactful his job was to the Rock Hill community until his tragedy.

She said as time grew, they all lost touch, but she said she would never lose her fond memories of the couple.