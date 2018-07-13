CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A young woman was targeted by a violent crime in a trendy Charlotte neighborhood.

Police say the 25 year-old victim was robbed of her purse by three suspects in South End. The crime happened around midnight Thursday on Camden Road.

It’s a busy part of town; the road is along the light rail, the rail trail, and has several restaurants in close proximity.

“There is a lot going on around here,” said Rachel Noel.

Police say the crime happened at 1600 Camden Road at midnight on Thursday. Three suspects distracted a 25-year-old woman and then robbed her of her purse, according to the police report.

“I’m kind of shocked just in this area with all the people around that someone was able to get by with that,” Noel told NBC Charlotte.

“I feel like people are for the most part comfortable walking around this area at night time, so it is shocking,” said Lindsay Mullikin.

The suspects ran off after the robbery and the victim contacted police.

“If it’s night time, I’m aware and know what’s going on around me, because I’m super paranoid about stuff like that,” said Mullikin.

Fortunately, the victim was not hurt.

“(It) definitely makes me more aware, especially living in the area,” Noel said.

“I think it’s a good reminder to walk with friends or be with somebody especially at midnight or past midnight,” said Mullikin.

So far, police have not made any arrests. It is an ongoing investigation.

