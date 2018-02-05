CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Victoria’s Secret stores are becoming a well-known target for thieves.

NBC Charlotte found several reports of shoplifters at South Park Mall pilfering panties and bras by the hundreds. More than $8,000 worth was stolen in a single incident Monday afternoon. Two people are wanted in connection with the crime.

“That’s really kind of unbelievable,” shopper Kimberly Pruett said.

More than $20,248 worth of women’s lingerie was stolen in just five incidents at South Park’s Victoria Secret location that NBC Charlotte counted since January.

In many of these cases, shoplifters will steal in bulk in an attempt to resell the stolen merchandise online.

According to Money Magazine, shoplifting and employee theft cost retailers nearly $50 billion in 2016. That's up $10 billion since 2010 when shoplifting cost the average American family an additional $423.

“I don’t like it because when they steal and everything, it makes all the prices go up on everything,” one woman said.

However, since it continues to happen here in the Carolinas and all over country, consumers we talked to had one pressing question: What is Victoria’s Secret doing about this? Victoria’s Secret did not respond to the question.

At last check, police are still looking for the suspects in Monday’s lingerie theft worth more than $7,000.

© 2018 WCNC