Each week, NBC Charlotte combs through health inspection reports looking for the violations that could make you sick and the information you need to know.

This week, there's a newbie on the restaurant report card: One of the eating stations at PNC Music Pavillion.

The first violation was nothing to sing about. There was no soap and dead batteries in the dispenser. That makes it hard to wash your hands thoroughly.

On that same note, there was an employee at station five seen handling raw chicken tenders then handling the ready-to-eat burgers. That can really make you sick.

Also, some of the hot dogs were thawing in ambient temperature instead of the fridge. The grade was 88, that’s a B. Click here for the full inspection report.

Next up, the McDonalds on Tyvola had hand-washing issues, too, specifically, not washing long enough then touching the potentially dirty germy faucets with bare hands.

Another employee air dried hands; yet another dried hands on an apron. Plus, some of the drink nozzles had a dirty buildup, and so did the ice machine deflector.

The grade was 86.5, a mid-level B. The restaurant was reinspected four days later; it now has a 95.5; that's a solid A. Click here for the full inspection report.

Last up, the Godavari Authentic Indian Cuisine on Camfield Street. Dishwashers were handling dirty equipment, a dirty towel, then clean equipment without washing.

There was rice left in a warmer from the night before that was 50 degrees; it should have been above 135. Some of the cut cabbage and egg was too warm and not below the required 45 degrees.

The cabbage was tossed out along with the lukewarm rice. The grade was 85, a mid B. Click here for the full inspection report.

