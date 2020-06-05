Outer Banks lifts entry restrictions to visitors beginning today

There are still some restrictions and visitors should still maintain social distancing practices during their visit to the Outer Banks.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Visitors are now able to enter the Outer Banks beginning Saturday.

The counties of Currituck, Dare and Hyde announced on May 6 that they would lift entry restrictions to visitors beginning at 12:01 a.m. May 16.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo.

Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island, the Dare mainland, the Currituck County Outer Banks, campgrounds on the Currituck County mainland, and Ocracoke Island are also on that list.

On May 5, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said the state would begin "Phase 1" of easing some COVID-19 restrictions.

Shops will have to keep their capacity limited and continue social distancing.

Phase 1 doesn’t include theaters, bars, gyms, barbershops, and salons. Restaurants still can offer only takeout and delivery options.

Officials said the opening entry for visitors on May 16 allows local businesses to prepare for their arrival after the state's stay-at-home-order expires.

Before heading to the Outer Banks, visitors should contact their accommodations provider to confirm their reservations and arrival plans, officials said.

There are still state and local restrictions in effect and visitors should still maintain social distancing practices during their visit to the Outer Banks.

Officials are also asking visitors to wear face coverings in public.