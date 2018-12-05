CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New surveillance photos showing two of three suspects wanted in a string of home invasions in Union and Mecklenburg counties.

The images captured at a Bank of America early Thursday morning showed two suspects who kidnapped a 70-year-old Mint Hill woman and forced her to withdraw $1,000 dollars from her account.

"I woke up and there was a guy standing in front of my TV looking at me.”

One man stayed at home -- torrturing that woman’s son.

“They hit him on the belt ... they sprayed raid on his face.”

There were four other similar reports in Union County.

“We believe they are linked, and it seems to be random.“

Three armed men demanded money and drugs and tied up victim on Riverside Drive. The same suspects went to the Bent Creek neighborhood and pulled a gun on a man parked in his driveway. Then they broke into a woman’s home on Heather Glen Drive in Wesley Chapel.

Families remained vigilant.

"My mother alone has told me not to sit in the garage with it open."

The men, who were considered armed and dangerous, remained on the run.

"If all three of these guys go away for a long time, we’re happy over here that’s for sure."

Police believed the suspects were teenagers with no regard for human life. If you have any information, call authorities in Union County, Mint Hill or Monroe.

