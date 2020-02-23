DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on or about February 20, in the Simerson Road area of Davidson County.

According to deputies, Nicholas Alexander Allen is believed to be driving a black Dodge Journey with NC registration plate HCV-9093. Deputies say he also may be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.

Nicholas is described as having pinkish red hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 lbs.

If you see Nicholas you should contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105 or your local law enforcement agency.

