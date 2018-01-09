A daycare owner in Chesterfield County is accused of child abuse

Authorities said 38-year-old Blondye Michael was charged with simple assault of a toddler.

The investigation began when deputies were called to the emergency room at McLeod Health Cheraw.

The victim's grandmother told officials Michael sent her a text saying the child scratched his face after falling on a dollhouse. The grandmother said she noticed other injuries in a picture Michael sent her.

When the child’s mother picked the toddler up from daycare, she told police she noticed his right arm was bruised, and his left hand was hurt.

After the child was taken to the hospital, investigators said additional bruising was found his buttocks.

Authorities said Michael had no explanation for the injuries. She was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

