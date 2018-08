LINCOLNTON, N.C. — One person was killed in an accident involving a box truck and a car in Lincolnton Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Buffalo Shoals Road near Woolie Road.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

