BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead following a house fire Wednesday, according to the Burke County fire marshal.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Rogers Road south of Hildebran. In all, eight departments responded from Burke and Catawba counties.

It took about 45 firefighters to put out the flames in 20 minutes. The body was found after the primary search of the structure.

The fire marshal, state bureau of investigation and sheriff's office were investigating the cause. The name of the victim was not released.

