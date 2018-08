BOONE, N.C. — Police in Boone investigating the death of a man Sunday after his body was found in the river.

A family was wandering around Brookshire Park around 3 p.m. when they discovered the man face down in the South Fork of the New River.

Foul play was not suspected. An autopsy was scheduled. The man's name was not released.

