ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) -- Delta has more than 1,000 openings for flight attendants.

The company said in a news release Monday that it is "seeking dedicated, service-oriented professionals who love to be on-the-go, help others and enjoy variety in their work."

The open positions are for 2019, according to Delta.

"Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork — if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us," said Allison Ausband, Delta's senior vice president of In-Flight Service.

The competition could be stiff. In 2017, more than 270,000 people applied for 1,700 flight attendant jobs, the company said. That's about one person hired for every 158 applicants.

Here's what Delta describes as the "ideal candidate." Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2019. Since Delta flights operate day and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible schedule.

The best resumes will include:

Experience at Delta, its subsidiaries or another airline

More than one year of work experience

Experience in roles involving customer service

Experience in roles requiring specialized safety training and/or care of others

Education beyond high school

Fluency in a language other than English: These applicants are considered for "Language of Destination" flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as well as special responsibilities

The company has 13 flight attendant bases including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle.

Click here for the complete job description and to apply for the openings. (According to Delta spokesperson Ashton Kang, if candidates are fluent in a preferred language, they can apply for that job specifically. All others should apply for req#272535 “No Bilingual Skills Required.”)

If you want to see more about what it takes to be a Delta flight attendant, check out the company's "Earning Our Wings" YouTube series:

