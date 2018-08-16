Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in a homicide in Lancaster County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 675 Hood Park Lane in Lancaster. Investigators said they found 34-year-old Demarcus Laquan Hendrix with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the case was found at another location and taken to the sheriff’s office for processing. There were no arrests made as of 11 p.m.

"We have learned much about this homicide in a short time,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have a full contingent of deputies and investigators with boots on the ground and are continuing to run down leads. I do not believe the public is in danger. I encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

