Dive Crews from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are on the scene of a reported drowning near the Lake Murray Marina, according to Capt. Robert McCullough with SCDNR.
Calling it a "boat fatality," McCullough said a man went "in the water and has not come back up." The call came in around 1 p.m., McCullough said.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to 1602 Marina Road around 12:30 p.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident at the marina.
Witnesses tell deputies a 40-year old man jumped into the water and did not resurface.
The case is being handled by The Richland County Sheriffs Department and the SC Department of Natural Resources. SCDNR is leading the underwater recovery.
This is a developing story. Check back here for additional details as they become available.
PHOTOS: Crews Respond to Reported Drowning on Lake Murray
Previous Coverage: Divers Find Lost Towns Under Lake Murray