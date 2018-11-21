CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies were searching for two suspects Tuesday night after a chase ended in an injury crash in Chester County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 9. Authorities said the suspects' car hit another vehicle head-on. The suspects ran into the woods, deputies said. One person from the other car was flown to the hospital.

The highway was shut down for a few hours. Law enforcement used K9s to try to find the suspects.

