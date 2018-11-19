YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff's deputies responded to a standoff in York Monday afternoon.

It started around 4 p.m. on Catawba Church Rd. The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it was helping the U.S. Marshals Office serve warrants on suspects who were wanted out of Wisconsin.

Deputies said the suspects barricaded themselves in a mobile home. The bomb squad was on scene as well as YSCO negotiators and the aviation response unit.

ALERT: The @YCSO_SC is currently at a SWAT situation on Catawba Church Rd. Catawba Church Rd. is currently closed to through #traffic from Springdale Rd to Beachwood Rd. #YCSONEWS #YCSOALERT pic.twitter.com/vnKIepLRf4 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 19, 2018

Catawba Church Road was shut down between Springdale and Beachwood. Because of the situation, parents with children at Catawba Baptist Church Day Care were told they could pick up their children. They were asked to come in from Beachwood Rd. or Lesslie Hwy. or Hwy. 21.

