MOODY — A dog at the center of a viral Facebook post was found living with a new owner in Moody just two days after his original owner made a plea to get the dog back, saying it was given up for adoption without her permission.

Navy Corpsman Tara Holden shared the Facebook post on Sunday, saying her brother put her yellow lab, Diesel, up for adoption. Holden said she got the dog in Pensacola, FL where she was stationed. She said she was transferred to Jacksonville, NC and asked her brother to watch the dog while she completed her medical training. That post was then shared nearly 50-thousand times.

According to Holden, her brother later gave the dog away to the Temple Animal Shelter, which then adopted the dog out to a man in Moody.

The new owner, Don Bordelon, called Channel 6 Tuesday morning. It turns out he is a disabled U.S. Marine veteran. Bordelon said he spoke with Tara and will be giving Diesel back despite his legal right to keep the dog.

"She's going to reach out to her friends here in Temple to make arrangements for them to pick up Diesel tomorrow," Bodelon said in a text message to Channel 6.

Temple spokeswoman Shannon Gowan said they received several calls about the dog but not from Holden. Gowan said the city can't do anything because Holden's brother signed a surrender contract after saying he had been in charge of the dog for more than a year.

"Our role is sort of complete already," said Gowan. "You know when an owner surrender dog comes into our shelter we go and try and get it adopted as fast as we possibly can. We want that dog to be in a caring and loving environment."

Gowan said Holden should reach out to the City attorney to try and solve the problem.

