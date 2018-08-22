There is one place in the world where people from any background can come together.

It doesn't matter your destination; all roads lead to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The east Charlotte location closed Wednesday because of a broken air conditioning system, which meant the other local offices were packed with people.

“It’s a huge struggle,” said John Amon, who was spending his third day in a row at the DMV.

“It took me four hours waiting," said a young woman named Blair.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re testing, renewing or registering, there is a general consensus about the DMV.

“Anytime I come to the DMV, it’s like I’m missing something, or I don’t have all the paperwork I need, and honestly, it’s my luck but I also feel like it’s also the DMV," Morgan Cummins summed up.

We feel you.

If you are one of the lucky ones, then your boss doesn't care if you skip an afternoon, your phone doesn't die while you surf the internet and eventually you’ll leave with whatever you came for.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the repairs at the East Charlotte DMV are only expected to take a day.

