CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local doctor is accused of writing fake prescriptions to get drugs like oxycodone and sell them.

Acting on a federal warrant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, deputies arrested Dr. Bryon Leak.

Federal arrest warrants said the doctor, who has practices around the area, committed the crimes on multiple occasions from February to April of this year.

Court records also stated Dr. Leak admitted to running the scheme along with another person without a legitimate patient in need of the drugs.

NBC Charlotte discovered Dr. Leak was also arrested in Charlotte in May of this year. He was charged for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Before his arrest, Dr. Leak lost his license in Ohio because he checked himself into a treatment center on substance abuse in 2005. He then got his license back in Ohio in 2007.

Dr. Leak obtained his North Carolina license in 2010, but that license was revoked in May when he was arrested.

