The next time you visit your pediatrician’s office, don’t be surprised if you’re handed a prescription for more playtime.

A new report by the American Academy of Pediatricians said kids today are playing less than ever. A recent survey found only 51 percent of children went outside to walk or play once per day. Even at school, researchers said 30 percent of kindergarteners no longer have recess.

You may think devices are solely to blame, but doctors are also pointing fingers at parents.

The report titled, “The Power of Play: A Pediatric Role in Enhancing Development in Young Children,” said parents today are feeling social pressure to enroll their children in an abundance of enrichment activities. It also stated parents are too focused on academic achievement, which eats away at play time.

“What we tell all of our parents to do is to connect with their kids, not worry about the flash-cards, not worry about the memorization. We want them to get down on their level, on the floor and really connect and then the learning comes from that,” said Dr. James DuRant, the lead pediatric behavioral and developmental physician, for Novant Health.

Doctors believe unstructured free-play is so important to a child’s social and emotional well-being, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending pediatricians give parents “prescriptions for play.”

“Oh, I love it, I definitely agree with it,” said Dr. DuRant.

Doctors said free play not only increases brain function but can reduce stress and anxiety in children.

“So, with a lot of stress, cortisol levels go up, with more play, cortisol levels go down and so really play can help mitigate those effects of stress and create more resilience in children,” Dr. Durant said.

Doctors said free-play also boosts brain development and teaches kids how to collaborate, innovate and how to be creative -- important skills they’ll need their whole life.

© 2018 WCNC